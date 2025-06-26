Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of dues to citizens

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP):The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in resolving long-standing financial issues faced by citizens.

Through timely, effective, and proactive action, the institution has facilitated the payment

of Rs 143,024,000 to 415 individuals across the province.

These payments were related to various financial entitlements, including educational scholarships, marriage and farewell grants, death grants, leave encashment, family pensions, group insurance, GP fund payments, and financial relief.

Responding promptly, the Ombudsman Punjab issued clear directives to the departments concerned, which led to the release of funds. The disbursed amount included major payments as arrears, family pensions, death and marriage grants, educational scholarships, and other financial claims.

Each case was pursued with diligence, ensuring that deserving individuals received their rightful dues without unnecessary delay.

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights and providing swift, hassle-free resolution of complaints.