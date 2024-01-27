Punjab ministerial team meets delegation of British Columbia at Vancouver

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a 3- member ministerial delegation of Punjab met with a ministerial delegation of British Columbia in the Canadian city of Vancouver and agreed to declare British Columbia and Punjab twin provinces.

The delegations reviewed numerous recommendations and proposals for making investments in Punjab, said a handout issued here on Saturday. The Punjab’s ministerial delegation put forth various proposals and recommendations on behalf of CM Mohsin Naqvi for the promotion of bilateral relations.

The delegations agreed to further enhance trade, economic relations and contacts between the two provinces. They mulled over enhancing bilateral tourism opportunities between the two provinces.

The British Columbia’s ministerial delegation also assured to send a maximum number of Punjab’s skilled labour force to British Columbia. The British Columbia’s team comprised Harry Barry, Rachna Singh and Jagrup Brar.

The Pakistani delegation comprised SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir and Amir Mir.