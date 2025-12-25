Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari congratulates nation on Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary,extends Christmas greetings

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Thursday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to official sources,the minister said that Pakistan was blessed with independence due to the inspiring leadership and political vision of Quaid-i-Azam.

She highlighted his guiding principles of faith,unity and discipline,calling them a beacon of light for the nation.

Azma Bokhari emphasized the importance of valuing Pakistan’s freedom and praised Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif for striving to realize Quaid-i-Azam’s vision in practical terms.

The minister also extended warm Christmas greetings to Christian brothers and sisters worldwide.

She noted that the Punjab government provides equal opportunities and protection to minorities.

Highlighting a 42-foot Christmas tree at Liberty Chowk,she said it reflected the Chief Minister’s love and solidarity with the Christian community.

She added that,under the CM’s instructions,special arrangements for grand illumination and decorations had been made across the province for the first time.