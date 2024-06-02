Punjab minister announces significant initiatives for minorities

LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora has announced a series of significant steps taken by the Human Rights & Minority Affairs department under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed at improving the welfare of religious minorities, particularly minority students.

The minister shared the developments while speaking at an event held at Forman Christian College & University (FCCU), organized by the Center for Law and Justice (CLJ) here on Sunday.

He highlighted several key achievements, including the introduction of a 2 per cent minority admission quota in public sector universities across Punjab. Additionally, 18,914 vacancies have been identified and recruited under the 5 per cent minority job quota. In a move to foster inclusivity, a notification has been issued to replace the term “Esai” with “Masih” in all public correspondence.

He said the Punjab government has also adopted a no-hate material policy in all textbooks published by the Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board. Under the Punjab Skill Development Program, 5,000 minority students have received free training to enhance their skills and employability.

The event celebrated the graduation of 30 female students from the Khushhali (Prosperity) Fellowship Program. This pioneering program, led by Mary James Gill and Asif Aqeel in collaboration with the British Council, the University of Lancaster, and FCCU, aims to empower young girls from sanitation workers’ families in Lahore’s underserved slums by helping them overcome educational barriers and improve their occupational mobility.

Prominent attendees at the ceremony included French Ambassador in Pakistan Clara Strandhoj, Head of the British High Commission’s Lahore Office, FCCU Rector Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Secretary of Women Development Sumaira Sammad, Hafiz Allah Niazi, Usama Khawar, and Special Secretary of Higher Education Lubna Mansoor.

The minister praised the collaborative efforts and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities and support for minority communities in Punjab.