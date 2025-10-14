Punjab Maas Int’l Theatre Festival continues to enthrall audiences at Alhamra

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):The Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival continued to enthrall audiences at Alhamra, where art, intellect, and culture merged into a vibrant celebration of creative expression. As the festival nears its conclusion, Alhamra’s halls, courtyards, and gardens pulse with dialogue, rhythm, and applause—echoing the essence of Punjab’s rich cultural spirit.

Tuesday’s lineup drew enthusiastic participation from artists and audiences alike. Government College University’s Tu Kon highlighted youthful creativity through powerful performances, while Greece’s TerrArte Theatre Group mesmerized spectators with Ekthesis, a deeply reflective exploration of human emotion through movement and silence. The evening closed with Aks Theatre’s Junoon, a stirring blend of realism and poetic symbolism that received standing ovations.

Adding intellectual depth to the day was the panel discussion Society and Performing Arts, featuring distinguished literary figures Asghar Nadeem Syed and Shahid Nadeem, moderated by Aamir Nawaz. The conversation explored theatre’s role as both a mirror to society and a catalyst for change.

The festival’s fifth day opened with a fusion of learning and performance. At the Adbi Baithak, Greek artist Christina Gyftaki conducted an engaging workshop titled Exposition and Exhibition, guiding young theatre enthusiasts in the art of visual storytelling and expressive composition. The session expanded their understanding of theatrical aesthetics and the unspoken language of performance.

As dusk descended, the University of Central Punjab’s Dramatics Society took the stage with The Knot, followed by a collaborative German–Pakistani production, Growing Where?, which delved into themes of identity, loss, and renewal. Later, Karito Group Pakistan presented Youlida, a moving narrative that captured the resilience and poetic depth of Pakistani theatre.

Meanwhile, the panel Folk Theatre of Punjab drew a full house of cultural aficionados. Playwright Shahid Nadeem, in conversation with moderator Farooq Pasha, reflected on how Punjab’s folk theatre remains a living expression of its people—rich with humor, wisdom, and emotion—and how it continues to bridge tradition with contemporary storytelling.

Alhamra’s lawns once again came alive with cultural vibrancy as families enjoyed folk displays, craft stalls, and traditional cuisine, while young artists showcased their talent at the open mic platform. The festival’s radiant ambiance, set against the architectural beauty of Alhamra, created an unforgettable experience steeped in creativity and community.

Executive Director Alhamra, Mahboob Alam, remarked, “Theatre is where silence finds its voice, emotion takes form, and humanity meets its reflection. Through this festival, Alhamra celebrates thought made visible—the living poetry of our people that speaks to both mind and soul.”

Organized by the Punjab Information and Culture Department in collaboration with the Maas Foundation, the six-day festival concludes tomorrow with a grand finale, celebrating the universal language of theatre that unites hearts and transcends boundaries.