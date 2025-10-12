Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival continues

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): As the sun set over Lahore’s artistic skyline, the Alhamra Arts Council pulsed with energy, intellect, and emotion on the third day of the Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival 2025 — an event redefining cultural dialogue through performance, philosophy, and shared expression.

The day opened with a workshop titled “Crossing the Boundaries of Languages – Telling Stories with the Art of Pantomime,” conducted by renowned German artist Christian H. Schröter at Adbi Baithak, Alhamra the Mall. Young students and emerging performers were introduced to a world where silence speaks and every gesture tells a story.

In the afternoon, a profound panel discussion on “Social Change Through Theatre and Its Challenges” brought together distinguished theatre personalities Naveed Shahzad and Dr Khalid Butt, moderated by Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal. The discussion delved into theatre’s timeless power to challenge injustice, provoke reflection, and inspire reform.

As evening descended, the French theatre company La Volga captivated audiences with their poetic masterpiece “Monsieur et Madame O.” The visually enchanting performance — blending mime, movement, and emotion — portrayed a tender, humorous tale of a couple lost in life’s routines. Its elegant choreography and heartfelt storytelling earned a standing ovation, testifying to theatre’s universal language.

Adding to the night’s impact, the Maas Foundation’s “Permasher Singh” unfolded a deeply human story of resilience and compassion, exploring loss, loyalty, and shared destiny. The production’s emotional intensity reaffirmed theatre’s role as the conscience of humanity.

Meanwhile, Alhamra’s courtyards and gardens transformed into a festive cultural fairground, with food stalls, folk music, and art displays keeping the spirit alive late into the night. The atmosphere brimmed with applause, laughter, and the warmth of shared artistic experience.

Looking ahead, October 13 promises another day of compelling performances, including “Tu Kon?” by GC Dramatic Club and Theatre Republic Pakistan, “Ekthesis” by Terr Arte, Greece, and “Junoon” by AKS Theatre, Pakistan. A thought-provoking panel discussion on “Society and Performing Arts” will feature renowned intellectuals Asghar Nadeem Syed, Naveed Shahzad, and Adeel Hashmi, examining how art shapes the collective human narrative.

Hosted under the patronage of the Government of Punjab, the Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival continues at Alhamra until October 15 — celebrating the transformative power of theatre, where empathy becomes art and art becomes a movement.