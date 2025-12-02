Punjab launches strict property protection drive

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 02 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that the Punjab government had launched effective and historic measures to protect citizens’ immovable properties. In this regard, the “Tahaffuz-e-Haq-e-Malkiat Ordinance 2025” has been enforced to safeguard properties from land grabbers, fake documents, and illegal transactions.

He said the ordinance sets strict punishments for offences such as fake ownership papers, forged registries, and illegal map preparation, including imprisonment ranging from five to ten years.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Anti-Encroachment and Property Retrieval Committee at the DC Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar also attended the meeting. The DC heard multiple applications related to illegal possession and issued on-the-spot orders to hand over properties to rightful owners.

The DC said special district-level committees have been formed to address property disputes and complaints against land grabbers. These committees aim to resolve citizens’ cases swiftly and clear long-pending matters. As per government directives, all property cases must be decided within 90 days.

So far, the committee has retrieved over 90 properties from land grabbers and restored them to citizens. During the meeting, dozens of cases were decided after hearing both parties, and several disputes were settled in record time. The district administration said timely resolution of citizens’ issues and protection of their properties is its top priority.

The DC added that action against illegal occupiers has been intensified, and an online complaint system has been activated for the public. He said the new initiative of the Punjab government will increase public confidence and ensure transparency in property-related matters.