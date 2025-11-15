Punjab issues strategy for cotton off-season management

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 15 (APP): The Punjab Agriculture Department has announced a comprehensive strategy for managing cotton during the off-season to protect the upcoming crop from pink bollworm infestations. A spokesperson from the department emphasized the importance of cotton to the national economy, with nearly 70 percent of the country’s cotton production originating from Punjab. The spokesperson noted that effective off-season management plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of pink bollworm damage to the next crop.

The pest enters a dormant stage during November and December, hiding in unopened bolls, leftover cotton sticks, and ginning factory waste. The emergence of adult moths is temperature-dependent, and timely emergence can cause severe damage to crops.

Farmers have been advised to adopt strict field sanitation practices after the last picking. All unopened and damaged bolls should be removed, sun-dried, fully opened, and all leftover waste should be destroyed. Additionally, grazing of sheep and goats should be allowed in cotton fields to help animals consume soft bolls and eliminate larvae. Fields that had previous infestations should be rotavated to destroy any hidden larvae.

Cotton sticks should be cut at ground level, used promptly, and stacked in small bundles with the cut ends facing upward so that sunlight can kill any surviving larvae. These stacks should be turned periodically to ensure that all larvae are exposed to sunlight.

The spokesperson further recommended mixing fallen bolls, sticks, and weeds into the soil using a rotavator or mouldboard plough. Waste from ginning factories, including bolls, seeds, and trash, should be collected and destroyed to minimize pest carryover and reduce future infestations.

By adopting these strategies, farmers can significantly decrease the likelihood of pink bollworm damage in the coming cotton season, ensuring better yields and a healthier crop.