Punjab issues flood warning for Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar amid rising Indus River levels

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):The Punjab government has issued a flood warning for the districts of Mianwali, Layyah, and Bhakkar following a moderate flood situation at Chashma on the River Indus.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure the immediate evacuation of residents from low-lying and vulnerable riverside areas.

The directive was issued during a video conference chaired by the Chief Secretary on Friday, which brought together deputy commissioners from across the province to assess flood preparedness and urban inundation risks during the ongoing monsoon season.

Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized that protecting human lives and property remains the top priority of the government. He stated that the Finance Department has already released emergency funds to all districts to support flood response and relief operations. He also instructed the PDMA to continue round-the-clock monitoring of river flows, weather patterns, and dam water levels.

Quoting data from the Meteorological Department, Zaman highlighted that monsoon rainfall this season is expected to be 20 to 25 percent above normal, raising the threat of widespread urban flooding. In response, the Local Government Department, WASA, and Rescue 1122 have been placed on high alert. The Chief Secretary directed that the newly-established WASA offices in ten districts be made operational without delay. He also announced that, following the Chief Minister’s directives, WASA and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) offices would be set up in all districts across the province.

Referring to the recent heavy rainfall in Lahore, the Chief Secretary commended the efforts of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and their teams for efficient water drainage and on-ground coordination. However, he also expressed concern over the increased risk of structural collapses during the monsoon and directed all district administrations to immediately assess and monitor dilapidated buildings to avoid potential casualties.

Additional instructions were issued to improve urban traffic management during heavy rains, including better coordination among traffic police, municipal authorities, and emergency services.

Earlier in the meeting, the Director General of PDMA briefed participants that since June 25, rain-related incidents have claimed 39 lives and injured 103 individuals across Punjab, mostly due to the collapse of weakened roofs and structures. He confirmed that a moderate flood situation continues at Chashma on the Indus River, with all relevant departments actively monitoring developments.

The Punjab government has urged the public to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with local authorities as monsoon conditions intensify.