Punjab issues advisory to save cotton from potential threat of heavy monsoon rains

MULTAN, Jul 08 (APP):Punjab agriculture department has issued an urgent advisory for cotton farmers to protect their crops from potential damage amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains.

According to DG Agriculture Information, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, timely rains in suitable volume benefit the cotton crop, however, excessive or prolonged rainfall can severely affect yields, as witnessed last year.

He warned that stagnant rainwater for more than 24 hours can halt plant growth, and if it stands for 48 hours, cotton plants may begin to wilt due to oxygen deprivation at the root level. Farmers are advised to ensure prompt drainage of rainwater into nearby low-lying fields or alternative trenches dug within their fields.

Weed growth is another monsoon-related threat, he said and recommended early weed removal, specially within the first 6 to 9 weeks of sowing, and rotating herbicides yearly to prevent resistance.

Increased humidity from rains also attracts harmful sucking pests such as Jassid, whitefly, armyworm, and pink bollworms. Farmers should conduct pest scouting twice a week. Explaining method, he said, farmers should check 20 different plants per field to monitor infestation levels. Upon detecting pest eggs or Larvae, manual removal and expert-guided pesticide application using new chemical groups is suggested.

Excessive rain also leads to abnormal vegetative growth, diverting plant energy away from boll formation. If the top shoot exceeds 6 to 9 inches within 60 days or the gap between the apex and the nearest white flower is more than 6 inches, growth regulators should be applied in consultation with local agriculture officials

Farmers are urged to adopt these practices promptly to shield their crops from weather-induced stress and enhance per-acre cotton yield.