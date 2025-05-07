32.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPunjab IG orders police to stay alert
Domestic

Punjab IG orders police to stay alert

5
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, May 07 (APP):Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all police personnel to remain on high alert, amid the current national situation.
He emphasized the need to maintain strict surveillance over terrorists and disruptive elements to ensure the safety of the country’s internal borders.“The security of all important and sensitive locations, including inter-provincial border check posts, must be enhanced immediately,” IG Punjab directed.
Highlighting the commitment of the Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar stated, “Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and serves as an unbreakable wall in the face of the enemy.”
He also praised the efforts of police personnel in affected areas, saying, “Punjab Police officers are actively participating in relief operations, showing great dedication and courage.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan