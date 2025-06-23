Punjab Home Secy announces major prison reforms

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 23 (APP): Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi chaired a meeting at the office of the Inspector General (IG) Prisons on Monday, where he announced a series of reforms aimed at improving inmate welfare, staff training, and prison security.

Upon arrival, Dr. Qazi was presented with a ceremonial guard of honor. During the meeting, he emphasized the need to improve living conditions for inmates, including increasing the number of prisoner uniforms and ensuring access to clean drinking water through the installation of water filtration plants in collaboration with the Clean Water Authority.

To strengthen prison security, the Home Department approved the procurement of rubber bullets and tear gas. Additionally, 200 prison staff members will receive drill instructor training from the Pakistan Army.

Dr. Qazi directed the immediate launch of an online booking system for inmate visitations and announced that the martyr package and salaries for prison staff would be brought in line with Punjab Police. He also called for special arrangements to allow female inmates to meet their children and ordered the timely, merit-based recruitment for vacant prison posts.

The Home Secretary toured various departments of the IG Prisons office, reviewed prison-made products, and inspected monitoring and complaint management systems. He directed jail superintendents to ensure hygienic food, proper sanitation, and regular medical screenings for inmates. He also ordered the establishment of open-air gyms in all jails to promote inmate health and well-being.

IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, DIG Headquarters Mian Salik Jalal, and DIG Lahore Region Naveed Rauf were also present.