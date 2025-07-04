Punjab home secretary visits CPWB Lahore, reviews facilities

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Punjab Home Secretary Dr.Ahmad Javed Qazi on Friday paid an official visit to the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Lahore where he met with the children and reviewed facilities provided for their education, health,food and overall care.

During the visit,he was accompanied by Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmad,Additional Home Secretary Asma Cheema, Director General(DG) CPWB Aftab Ahmad and other senior officials.

According to a spokesperson,Dr.Javed toured various sections of the bureau,including the child protection school, IT lab, activity room,sports complex and hostels.He spent time with the children,distributed gifts and cut a cake in a gesture of affection. He personally inquired about their well-being,asking about their studies,healthcare and daily needs.

Chairing a special meeting on the performance and future goals of the bureau,the Home Secretary directed the establishment of a special fund for the support of orphans and abandoned children,encouraging philanthropists to contribute.

He emphasized the need for deputy commissioners across all districts to actively supervise and support local child protection units with the vision of expanding the bureau’s operations province-wide.

The Home Secretary also announced plans to develop a dedicated mobile application for child protection services, allowing citizens to easily report concerns and access vital information.

In the briefing,officials shared that the bureau rescues over 10,000 vulnerable and neglected children annually and reunites more than 11,000 missing children with their families each year.

The CPWB offers comprehensive care,including shelter,nutrition,education and health services,while also equipping children with vocational skills for a self-sufficient future.

Girls residing in the bureau have acquired professional baking skills and were now producing high-quality bakery products for the market.Similarly,many boys have received vocational training and joined leading brands,becoming self-reliant.

The Home Secretary praised the staff,urging them to treat their responsibilities as a noble duty.

He also held a special meeting with Child Protection Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry to discuss legal custody matters,reunification cases and issues related to the registered cases under the Child Protection Act.