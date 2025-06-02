Punjab Home Dept warns against donating hides to banned outfits

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP): The Punjab Home Department has released a detailed list of proscribed organisations and their affiliate entities, cautioning citizens against donating sacrificial animal hides to such groups.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said on Monday that citizens have been advised to ensure that hides are donated only to welfare organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC). Donations to banned outfits or their front organisations constitute a criminal offence under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The spokesperson said that financial or material support to any outlawed group, including through hide donations, will invite strict legal action. “These groups are involved in anti-state and terrorist activities. Supporting them in any form is punishable under the law,” the statement said.

All registered organisations collecting hides are required to possess certification featuring a verifiable QR code issued by the PCC. Citizens have been urged to demand proof of such certification from any individual or group collecting hides in their area, added spokesperson.

The statement added that only madaris registered with the Charity Commission or authorized by the respective deputy commissioners (DCs) will be permitted to collect hides. The provincial administration has instructed all DCs to issue hide collection permits by June 4, following proper verification.

The Home Department has listed dozens of banned organizations including, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda, Islamic State (Daesh), Balochistan Liberation Army, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, Al-Rasheed Trust, and several others operating under various names across the country.

The complete list of proscribed outfits is available on the official websites of the Punjab Home Department and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Citizens have been asked to report any attempts by banned organisations to collect sacrificial hides by contacting, emergency helpline: 15, Toll-Free Number: 0800-11111 and landline numbers: 042-99214871 / 042-99214872