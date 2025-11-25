Punjab Home Dept urges citizens, institutions to join ‘Partners in Peace’ initiative

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):The Punjab Home Department, following directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has called on all provincial institutions and citizens to become “Partners in Peace” in support of the Safe Punjab vision and to enhance law and order across the province.

In an official advisory, a spokesperson from the department emphasized that unity, responsibility, and public participation are crucial to translating the Chief Minister’s safety vision into practical actions.

The advisory reiterated the Punjab government’s full commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity, stressing that no individual or organization would be allowed to engage in violence, lawlessness, or any unlawful activities.

To encourage citizen engagement, the Home Department introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number — 0311-4340000 — where the public can submit suggestions on how to improve security and public safety. The government has pledged to carefully review and implement feasible proposals from citizens.

For reporting crimes, identifying criminals, suspicious activity, or emergencies, citizens were reminded to contact the police helpline at 15.

The department reiterated that ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the government’s top priority. All law enforcement agencies have been directed to stay on high alert, with a particular focus on maintaining vigilance in educational institutions, hospitals, public places, and religious sites. Institutions have been instructed to comply fully with the Home Department’s security guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and timely security audits are encouraged to prevent potential incidents.

Traders, market associations, and industrial establishments have been urged to support law enforcement agencies in ensuring adherence to relevant laws. Civil Defence volunteers will also act as frontline support for district administrations across the province.

The Home Department stressed the importance of strong coordination among all institutions to achieve the shared goal of maintaining peace, calling for the effective use of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s advanced monitoring systems for improved surveillance.

The spokesperson further stated that an integrated security model and public awareness are key to fostering social harmony, with strict compliance with laws being essential for building a peaceful society.

The advisory has been circulated to the IGP Punjab, all administrative secretaries, heads of federal institutions in Punjab, divisional commissioners, CCPO Lahore, deputy commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, and heads of provincial, autonomous, and local government bodies. Additionally, principals, rectors, and vice-chancellors of all public and private educational institutions, as well as presidents of all Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Punjab, have been invited to participate in the initiative as “Partners in Peace.”