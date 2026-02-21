Punjab Home Department urges citizens to donate charity only to registered organizations

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP): The Punjab Home Department has released an updated list of proscribed organizations and unregistered charitable institutions, urging citizens to donate their zakat, charity, and other contributions only to properly registered entities.

According to an official spokesperson, providing any form of financial or material support to banned outfits is a punishable offence under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Strict legal action will be taken against individuals found assisting organizations involved in terrorism or anti-state activities.

The spokesperson emphasized that all welfare and charitable organizations operating in Punjab must be registered with the Punjab Charity Commission.

Citizens have been advised to verify the registration status of charities before making donations.

The department stated that registered organizations can be verified through the QR code printed on their registration certificates.

Additionally, verification services are available 24 hours a day via the Punjab Charity Commission’s WhatsApp number: 0313-4995564.

Authorities have also asked the public to report any fundraising activities by banned outfits or other suspicious operations. Complaints can be lodged at the toll-free number 0800-11111 or through the helpline 042-99213871.

The complete list is available on the official websites of the Punjab Home Department and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The spokesperson urged citizens to ensure that their donations reach genuine and deserving beneficiaries and to avoid supporting any banned or unregistered organizations, to strengthen efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism and maintaining peace.