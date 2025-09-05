Friday, September 5, 2025
Punjab health minister takes notice of hospital firing incident

LAHORE, Sep 05 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has taken strict notice of a firing incident at Allied Hospital-2 in Faisalabad.
On Friday, the minister contacted RPO Faisalabad and directed immediate and strict action against the culprits. He said that raids are being carried out to arrest those involved, stressing that no one will be allowed to disturb peace in hospitals where doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, patients, and their families must feel safe.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also instructed authorities to further strengthen security arrangements at hospitals across the province.
