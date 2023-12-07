Punjab health minister distributes laptops at FJMU

LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram distributed laptops among 185 students at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), here on Thursday.

At the ceremony, the minister emphasised the role of laptops in enhancing students’ knowledge and encouraged them to explore research, including studying the Holy Quran.

Expressing gratitude, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal acknowledged the efforts of the caretaker minister and Senior Member Syndicate Syed Farrukh Shah. He attributed the students’ success to parental prayers and highlighted the excellent educational facilities being provided to students at the university and affiliated medical institutions.

The minister congratulated Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gondal for organising a successful laptop distribution ceremony and extended congratulations to the students, who received the laptops. The event was attended by notable figures, students and parents.