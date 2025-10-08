Punjab has borne 1.7 mln cusecs of water for Sindh during flood: Khawaja Salman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Punjab Health and Emergency Services Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the people of Punjab have borne 1.6 to 1.7 million cusecs of water to save the people of Sindh during the recent floods.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony organized at the Emergency Services Department Punjab on the occasion of National Resilience Day on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to the Pakistan Army, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Administration, Health Department, and other affiliated departments for their selfless services in flood-affected areas. The Punjab government also distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among rescuers who demonstrated exceptional performance in relief and rescue operations.

Addressing the participants, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the main purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge and honor the heroic efforts of the rescuers. “I remember the devastating earthquake of 2005 when we were all in the field serving people during Ramadan. This time, the Punjab government began preparations even before the 2025 floods, which helped minimize the loss of lives and property,” he said.

He added that when the neighboring country released millions of cusecs of water without prior information, the Punjab government immediately became alert. “Relief supplies were already dispatched to the tehsil level through PDMA. Our top priority was the safe evacuation of people and animals, and for that, the largest rescue operation in history was launched,” the minister stated.

Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, cabinet members, and the civil administration for remaining active in the field throughout the crisis. He said the government is continuously improving its navigation and disaster management systems, while third-party validation of flood-affected areas is also being carried out with the participation of Pakistan Army personnel.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the release of compensation payments into the accounts of flood victims starting October 17. “Rescue 1122 has become an exemplary institution due to its public service, professionalism, and modern training. The rescuers will continue to perform their duties with full dedication,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Services Punjab Ziaullah Shah said that during the floods, all officers worked as field workers. “Rescuers are born to serve humanity, and with the help of the people, we will make this country safer from disasters,” he said.

Provincial Secretary for Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer also paid tribute to rescuers, saying that they conducted the largest flood rescue operation in Pakistan’s history. He highlighted that Rescue 1122, now certified by the United Nations, has provided services to millions of people, saving an estimated Rs. 750 billion in losses. “Rescue has not only served in Pakistan but also extended its expertise to Turkey. It is a shining example of achieving the impossible,” he added.