Punjab Handball League from March 1

SARGODHA, Feb 29 (APP):The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, under the supervision of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, would organise the Punjab Handball Provincial League matches from Friday, March 1.

The league matches would continue till March 5 at the University of Sargodha, and feature regional handball teams from across the province.

The opening ceremony would take place at the District Sports Gymnasium in Sargodha, with Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas as the chief guest.

According to the event organising secretary, Mahr Ahmad Khan Haral, who’s sports director at the University of Sargodha, the competition would be held under a league system. The top performing players would be selected for two teams by Pakistan’s certified international level technical officials/ selectors, and the teams would represent Punjab in the National Handball League, he added.