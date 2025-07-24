Punjab govt utilizing resources for cotton yield

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 24 (APP):Executive Member of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem has emphasized that cotton remains the backbone of agricultural economy and the government is fully committed to increase its yield by using all available resources.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day awareness seminar on “Low-Cost and Modern Cotton Production Technology” held at Agronomic Research Station Khanewal on Thursday. The seminar was attended by a large number of farmers, agricultural experts, and stakeholders.

Rana Saleem stated cotton yields can be improved by practically implementing modern research-based and cost-effective agricultural practices. “Research institutions are playing a key role in this process,” he added.

On the occasion, Principal Scientist Muhammad Iqbal gave a comprehensive briefing on recent research achievements and farmer-centric recommended practices.

Dr Rafiq Shahid, Senior Scientist at Cotton Research Institute Multan, elaborated on the strategy of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to protect the crop from pests.

Muhammad Kashif, a representative from a private fertilizer company, highlighted the importance of balanced and timely use of fertilizers. Arbab Jangir spoke on the modern cultivation techniques and termed it a viable option for crop diversification and farmer income enhancement.

Bismillah Aram, Member District Council, emphasized the crucial role of women in the agricultural sector while Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Iqbal stressed the importance of strong coordination between institutions and farmers for agricultural progress.

The seminar aimed to provide scientific guidance to farmers for increasing cotton yield, reducing production costs, and effectively dealing with seasonal and environmental challenges.