Punjab govt transforming governance landscape: Mian Mujtaba

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that Punjab government is transforming the governance landscape through transparency, technology, and citizen participation.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the IAS–SANPA International Conference 2025, held at the Institute of Administrative Sciences, University of the Punjab.

The minister said that the concept of governance had evolved beyond administrative control and authority, emphasizing knowledge, collaboration, and public trust as its true pillars. “Around the world, governments are redefining their roles in response to modern challenges, and Punjab is proud to be part of this progressive transformation,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, the minister said that Public Finance Management (PFM) reforms had brought greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in resource utilization. “Through digital financial systems, performance-based budgeting, and expenditure tracking mechanisms, we have ensured that every public rupee is spent where it truly belongs. These measures have strengthened financial discipline and enhanced the credibility of public institutions,” he said.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman praised the Institute of Administrative Sciences (IAS) for its decades-long contribution to developing Pakistan’s administrative leadership. He said that good governance is not driven by systems alone but by the people who operate them. The Punjab government, he added, continues to collaborate with IAS and other academic partners for capacity building, leadership development, and policy research to prepare a new generation of capable and ethical administrators.

Talking about decentralization, the minister said that effective service delivery and true democracy are only possible when authority and resources are devolved to the grassroots. “The revival of local governments in Punjab reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering communities and strengthening public representation,” he noted.

He said that under the Digital Punjab Vision, the government has digitalized key administrative and financial processes, including taxation, online payments, project monitoring, and grievance redressal systems. “This digital transformation has significantly improved transparency, curbed corruption, and accelerated decision-making across departments,” he stated.

The minister emphasized that countries in South Asia face similar governance challenges and that forums like SANPA play a vital role in promoting regional collaboration and mutual learning. “Knowledge knows no borders — the progress of one nation contributes to the development of the entire region,” he remarked.

Concluding his address, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that governance reform is not a one-time event but a continuous journey requiring vision, consistency, and moral integrity.

The minister congratulated the Institute of Administrative Sciences, SANPA, and the University of the Punjab for successfully organizing the conference and expressed hope that such academic and policy collaborations would continue to strengthen governance innovation in the years ahead.