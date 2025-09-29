Punjab govt transfers three officers

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Domestic

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP): The Punjab government has ordered the transfer and posting of three officers.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Layyah, Muhammad Shahid, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department, South Punjab.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rai Zulfiqar Ali has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Layyah. The additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Nankana Sahib, has been withdrawn from him.
Director Punjab Food Authority, Maheen Fatima, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Nankana Sahib.
The Services and General Administration Department issued the notification.
