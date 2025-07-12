Punjab govt to lower greenbelt elevations in urban areas to prevent flooding

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):The Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a “Green and Prosperous Punjab,” has launched a significant initiative to prevent urban flooding by lowering the elevation of greenbelts in urban areas.

The decision marks a major shift toward climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable urban planning across the province.

On the directives of Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, formal instructions have been issued to all Director Generals of Public Health Engineering Departments (PHEs) to reduce the height and increase the depth of greenbelts. This redesign aims to enable efficient rainwater absorption and reduce surface runoff that often leads to road flooding during heavy rains.

According to the official communique, the current raised structure of greenbelts blocks natural drainage, resulting in water accumulation on roads and highways. By aligning with international best practices, Punjab’s urban greenbelts will now serve as effective natural drainage channels, improving groundwater recharge and minimizing flood risk.

The initiative is part of the Punjab government’s broader green infrastructure strategy to combat climate change and urban water scarcity. Deeper and scientifically designed greenbelts are expected to enhance environmental resilience and contribute to healthier, more livable cities.

Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has also directed Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) and Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) to establish dedicated Research and Development (R&D) sections. These units will support innovation through local research and experimentation, enabling continuous improvement in urban horticulture practices.

In a landmark move, the Punjab Horticulture Authority is being established under the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The new authority will be responsible for developing and implementing modern policies related to urban landscaping, greenbelt management, and eco-conscious urban development.