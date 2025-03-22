Punjab govt to expand queue management system in tertiary care hospitals: health minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced plans to extend the queue management system to all tertiary care hospitals in the province.

While currently operational in 16 out of 58 hospitals with the assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the system will now be introduced in the remaining hospitals to enhance patient management and reduce waiting times.

Chairing a meeting with commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday, the minister emphasized the importance of feedback from district authorities to improve healthcare facilities. The meeting was held on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif as part of the government’s broader initiative to strengthen the health sector.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, significant developments are taking place in healthcare. Among them is the construction of Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, alongside the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Lahore and Sargodha. Additionally, flagship healthcare programs such as the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program are being introduced to improve medical services for the public.

The minister reaffirmed that cleanliness in government hospitals is a priority and that duty rosters will be displayed to ensure accountability among healthcare staff. He also announced that the Punjab government is allocating additional funds beyond the regular budget for the uninterrupted supply of medicines in hospitals. Moreover, strict licensing and hygiene protocols for blood banks are being implemented, while infection control measures are being strengthened across all government hospitals.

To modernize hospital services, the Punjab government has introduced E-tendering for parking and cafeteria contracts. In a major initiative, medicines are now being delivered to patients’ homes through Pakistan Post from seven cardiac hospitals and five cancer hospitals. The Punjab Healthcare Commission has been directed to conduct regular inspections of hospitals, and commissioners and DCs will play a crucial role in assessing hospital performance and suggesting improvements.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated that ensuring quality healthcare services remains a top priority for the Punjab government. He emphasized that the collective efforts of all stakeholders are essential to achieving a robust and efficient healthcare system for the people of Punjab.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, and other senior officials from the health department and Punjab Healthcare Commission discussed budgetary allocations and other administrative matters. Commissioners and DCs attended via video link and shared their suggestions to further enhance healthcare services.