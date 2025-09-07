Punjab govt preparing special package for flood victims

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Sep 07 (APP): Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt on Sunday visited Multan to review flood relief operations, and announced that a special package for flood-affected families was being prepared on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister reached Basti Langrial Flood Relief Camp where he distributed ration bags, food packs and gifts among flood victims. He also entered tents to meet affected families, listened to their grievances and assured immediate redressal.

Accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, the minister inspected relief counters established by district departments at the camp. He directed the officials to ensure timely provision of meals, medical facilities and essential supplies.

“Punjab has witnessed one of the largest displacements in its history due to floods,” the minister said, adding that the provincial government had taken all timely measures to deal with the natural calamity. “We are following a zero-tolerance policy to protect every human life,” he stressed.

According to Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood, 28 flood relief camps have been set up in Multan, providing shelter to over 27,000 people. He said essential kits for women, food items, ration bags and tents were being provided, while NGOs had also been engaged in the rehabilitation programme.

Despite high water levels in rivers, relief teams succeeded in providing emergency aid to displaced families. The minister also distributed toys among children, drawing smiles from the youngest victims of the calamity.

Flood-affected citizens expressed satisfaction over timely steps taken by the administration and Social Welfare Department.