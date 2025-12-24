Punjab govt launches coalition to combat malnutrition

- Advertisement -

Hamza Rahman

RAWALPINDI, Dec 24 (APP):The Punjab government has rolled out a much needed initiative to address nutritional deficiencies and achieve fortified staples in the province. A national ‘Millers for Nutrition’ coalition was formally launched in a ceremonial event in Murree, bringing together flour and edible oil millers, government regulators, industry leaders and development partners to promote large-scale food fortification.

The initiative builds on the national launch of the Millers for Nutrition program which was inaugurated in July this year. The program aims to empower millers to fortify staple foods such as wheat flour and edible oil with essential micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamins A and D, and zinc to improve the nutritional quality of everyday diets across the province.

The launching ceremony, organized by Nutrition International in collaboration with TechnoServe, drew participation from key stakeholders including Punjab Food Authority, President Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Badaruddin Kakar, President Punjab Flour Mills Association, senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flour and edible oil mill owners, representatives of food regulatory bodies, industry associations, development partners, and media personnel.

Addressing the ceremony, DG Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed assured the food industry of full regulatory support, describing malnutrition as a grave public health challenge affecting millions of children and women in Pakistan. He called for collective efforts to address the challenge.

“Nutritional deficiencies are a serious issue, which needs collective action from all stakeholders,” he said.

He emphasized that such collaborative platforms would strengthen ties between the food industry and regulatory authorities, facilitating better enforcement of fortification standards.

PFMA President Badaruddin Kakar highlighted the fundamental right of every individual to receive adequate nutrition through the daily meal. He expressed the association’s firm commitment and complete backing for the initiative. He also underscored the industry’s role in tackling hidden hunger.

President Punjab Flour Mills Association reaffirmed the commitment of local millers to produce fortified foods aligned with national nutrition objectives and commended Nutrition International’s efforts in driving the program forward.

Zameer Haider, Senior Programme Manager at Nutrition International, highlighted that micronutrient deficiencies remain a major public health concern in Punjab. “Fortification of wheat flour and edible oil represents a proven, sustainable, and cost-effective strategy to improve health outcomes, especially for children and women,” he said.

According to the details of the initiative, the coalition provides millers with technical assistance, capacity-building training, access to testing equipment, premix supplies and ongoing guidance to ensure compliance with fortification standards and consistent product quality.

Participants at event stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and renewed their commitment to effective implementation of food fortification regulations.

Regulatory officials assured the millers of comprehensive support and reforms to ease compliance.

The event concluded with hope that the provincial coalition would expand access to nutrient-enriched foods in Punjab, contributing meaningfully to national goals of reducing malnutrition and hidden hunger.