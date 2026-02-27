Punjab govt issues comprehensive security plan for Ramazan congregations

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):The Punjab Home Department has issued a comprehensive security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements for Namaz-e-Juma and other religious congregations during Ramazan 2026 in view of prevailing security challenges across the country.

According to a Home Department notification issued on Friday, all divisional and district administrations, police formations and intelligence agencies have been directed to adopt enhanced security measures to ensure peaceful and incident-free observance of Ramazan.

The government has ordered regular meetings of Divisional Intelligence Committees (DIVIC) and District Intelligence Committees (DIC) to assess the sensitivity of congregations and finalise security plans accordingly. Special and heightened security will be provided to sensitive mosques, madaris and imambargahs, particularly during Friday prayers and major gatherings, in coordination with management committees.

The notification directs preparation of a well-structured deployment plan for optimal use of police force, establishment of inner and outer security cordons in cities, strict checking at entry and exit points, and use of biometric verification systems where available.

Authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, and implement a complete ban on carrying or displaying weapons without exception. Regular patrolling, naka bandi, search and sweep operations around places of worship have also been ordered.

The Home Department has further directed installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations with proper recording and backup systems, placement of walk-through gates at sensitive sites, installation of searchlights, and ensuring single controlled entry and exit points with clearly marked emergency exits. Rear and side areas of mosques and imambargahs are to be secured with appropriate barriers.

Private security guards and volunteers may be deployed in consultation with mosque and imambargah administrations; however, all volunteers and security personnel must be thoroughly vetted by the Special Branch prior to deployment. Comprehensive training sessions for volunteers and private security staff will be conducted at District Police Lines.

According to spokesman, individuals affiliated with proscribed organizations or listed under the Fourth Schedule will be closely monitored, while intelligence agencies and law enforcement bodies have been directed to maintain constant coordination and share actionable intelligence. Senior police officers will conduct periodic inspections to ensure compliance with security protocols.

The notification also calls for ensuring availability of emergency services, including Rescue 1122, fire brigades, bomb disposal squads, ambulances and medical personnel at sensitive locations.

The Punjab Police has been made responsible for overall implementation of the security arrangements. Authorities have also been directed to utilise all available resources and capabilities to ensure a peaceful, secure and incident-free observance of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 2026 across the province.