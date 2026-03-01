Punjab govt imposes Section 144 amid security concerns

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for seven days in response to potential terrorism threats and concerns over public safety.

The notification, issued by the Punjab Home Department, comes after intelligence reports indicated that sensitive gatherings could be targeted by extremists, including attempts to target participating religious scholars to incite violence or sectarian tensions.

Under the Section 144 order, public gatherings of four or more individuals are strictly prohibited. Law enforcement officials on duty, as well as events related to weddings, funerals, and burials, are exempt from the restrictions. Meetings in government and semi-government offices, along with court proceedings, are also allowed to continue.

The Home Department has further imposed a complete ban on the display and public use of weapons, applying to both licensed and unlicensed firearms. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that the restrictions are strictly enforced, with all district administrations and police units on high alert.

The notification emphasizes that the preventive measures aim to safeguard life and property and maintain peace and public order in the province. Section 144 will remain in force for seven days, during which law enforcement agencies are mandated to take all necessary steps to prevent unrest or violent incidents.