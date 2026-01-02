Punjab govt forms steering committee for burn care and reconstructive plastic surgery

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):The Punjab government has constituted a Steering/Advisory Committee for Burn Care and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery under the supervision of senior and experienced health professionals to strengthen policy-making and improve patient care across the province.

According to the Punjab Health Department on Friday, former Executive Director Jinnah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Center, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Nazir Tarar, has been appointed as the convener of the committee. The committee comprises retired Professor of Pediatric Plastic Surgery Prof. Farrukh Mahmood, Prof. Abdul Hakim Babar, Principal DG Khan Medical College Prof. Muhammad Bilal Saeed, Professor of Plastic Surgery at King Edward Medical University Lahore Prof. Dr. Mustahsan Bashir, Senior Consultant Plastic Surgeon at South Med Hospital UK Dr. Umreez Khan, and Additional Secretary (Technical) of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the Steering/Advisory Committee have also been issued. The committee will serve as an advisory body for government initiatives related to Burn Care and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery across Punjab. It will review existing policies and ongoing initiatives, identify challenges faced by burn care and reconstructive plastic surgery patients, and provide guidance on planning and implementation of provincial programs.

In addition, the committee will formulate recommendations aimed at improving the healthcare system and service delivery for better treatment outcomes. It will also coordinate with local, national and international organizations to enhance facilities and standards of care for burn and reconstructive plastic surgery patients.

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has formally issued a notification regarding the formation of the Steering/Advisory Committee, reaffirming its continued commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring improved medical services for patients across the province.