Punjab govt for promotion of skill development among “Madrassa” students

KHANEWAL, Sep 30 (APP):The Punjab government on Tuesday devised a strategy to bring “madrassas” and their students into the national mainstream with a special focus on skill development.
According to a spokesperson,a consultative meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Dr.Salma Suleman reviewed measures for the initiative.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General(ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, CEO Education, and officials from Industries, Sports, Zakat, and Auqaf departments attended.
The meeting discussed plans for sports,Qirat, and Naat competitions among madrassa students,alongside programs for technical and vocational training.
The DC Dr.Salma said that skill development would receive special attention to help madrassa students become effective and responsible citizens.
Officials also briefed the DC on madrassa registration and opening of bank accounts.
