Punjab govt finalises foolproof security arrangements for Muharram: Kh Salman

LAHORE, Jun 22 (APP): Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that all stakeholders are united on one platform to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Sunday, convened to review and finalise security measures for Muharram on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Cabinet Committee also visited key procession routes, including Nisar Haveli and Karbala Gamay Shah, to inspect the on-ground security preparedness.

Khawaja Salman Rafique informed the meeting that comprehensive security plans have been finalised for all 5,235 gatherings and 927 processions across Lahore Division.

He stated that 76 Zakireen and speakers have been district-listed, and language restrictions have been imposed on 71 individuals to maintain peace. He added that police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Pakistan Army, and Rangers will jointly perform duties during the holy month.

The minister emphasized that security arrangements were made in close consultation with the organizers of processions and majalis. He also highlighted that the Punjab government is ensuring uninterrupted electricity and water supply along all procession routes. “The role of Ulema and scholars is vital in promoting religious harmony and unity among Muslims during Muharram,” he said.

Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin stressed the importance of rooftop deployments to enhance security, while Minister Bilal Akbar Khan informed that all hanging wires are being removed and patchwork on roads is underway to facilitate safe passage of processions. Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath noted that security arrangements are being reviewed across the province through on-ground visits.

Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting on efforts to curb the spread of hate speech and misinformation on social media during Muharram. He said the government has taken concrete steps to prevent the misuse of online platforms.

Members of Peace Committees, procession organizers, scholars, and Mashaikhs expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura, along with DCs and DPOs from Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was further attended by the Divisional Peace Committee, prominent Ulema, Mashaikh, Additional IG Special Branch, and DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who all provided detailed briefings and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.