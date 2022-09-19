Punjab govt failed to address issues of masses: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the Punjab government completely failed to address the issues of the masses.

Talking to the media here, he said that millions of people had become homeless due to natural calamity in the country. He said that the federal government was working to help and rehabilitate them.

However, it was unfortunate that the party, which was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, could not be seen in this situation, he added.

He said that the party was continuously holding public meetings and millions of rupees were being spent on it, adding that a false and anti-state narrative was being brought up through these public meetings.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, were also not seen in the flood-hit areas.

He claimed that no steps were being taken for the welfare of the masses in the chief minister’s office, despite hue and cry over shortage and prices of wheat and medicine. The Punjab government had failed to play its role in this regard, he said.

He said that during Hamza Shehbaz’s tenure, the wheat flour was not only available at cheap price but also easily available at every place. He alleged that the Punjab government did not have any focus on wheat flour as it supported the hoarders. He said that whenever the PTI or Q-League came into power, an artificial shortage was created through the Atta Mafia to benefit a few.

He said, “We considered Usman Buzdar as the most incompetent chief minister in the history of the province but the current government had broken all records as neither crime is coming under control nor wheat or medicine issues are being resolved.”

He alleged that the Punjab government was being run in the style of the Gujrat Zila Council.

He said that the chief secretary had gone on leave and secretary finance was not working because bureaucracy was being forced for illegal steps.

He said that a sessions court confirmed his bail in a false case made by PTI chairman and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as nothing proved against him. He said that the bail was confirmed due to lack of evidence and prosecution failed to build its case.

He said that three director generals of Anti-Corruption Establishment had been changed for closing cases against companions and co-accused.

“If your hands are clean then why Farah is not being called back from abroad,” he questioned. He said that the cases would not finish whether they changed three or thirty director generals.

Atta Tarar said, “We have many options to topple the Parvez Elahi government. I don’t think that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be able to get the vote of confidence,” adding that the timing had not been decided yet.

To a question, he said that all decisions were made with the consultation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.