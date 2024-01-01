Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

LAHORE, Jan 01 (APP):The Punjab government has extended date of issuing driving license with the old fee till January 9th.

The driving licenses will be issued with the new fee from January 10th. Currently, the fee for learners driving license was a meager amount of 60 rupees only. It was to be raised to triple digits after the revised schedule.

Few weeks back, Punjab Cabinet had allowed raising the driving license fees. Under the revised fee schedule, the fee has been raised for international, renewal and new driving licenses also.

City Traffic Police have appealed to public to apply and get the licenses earliest as possible to save their money and avoid violation of basic traffic rules.