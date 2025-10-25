Punjab govt decides to launch clean water project

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):The Punjab government has decided to launch a large-scale clean water project to protect citizens from the harmful effects of polluted water.

In the first phase, the project will be launched in 16 districts of Punjab.

Sources in the Housing Department told APP that water filtration plants will be installed in areas with arsenic-affected and polluted groundwater, in addition, surface water treatment plants will be installed at Dharabi, Mirwal and Phalina dams, while four bottling plants will be established in Khushab, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

The first phase of the project will be completed by June 30, 2026, which will benefit more than 29 million citizens. Citizens will be provided with clean drinking water in 19-liter bottles. The provincial cabinet has also approved the operations and management of the project.

According to the sources, water filtration plants will be installed in government buildings, schools, religious seminaries, mosques and police stations to reduce incidents of theft and damage. The project is being described as a significant step towards providing clean water, protecting health and improving the environment in the province, they added.