Punjab govt committed to make 2026, a polio-free year : Uzma Kardar

CHINIOT, Feb 4 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab’s focal person for polio eradication, Uzma Kardar has said that the provincial government was determined to make 2026 a polio-free year and with the cooperation parents and all other sections of the society.

She said this while talking to the media at the DC Office here along with Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Ayesha Rizwan. Uzma Kardar said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she was visiting all the districts of the province with the aim of reviewing the implementation of the anti-polio campaign and checking the working of the polio teams.

The focal person said that the first anti-polio campaign of the year was successfully underway in Chiniot , during which 299,000 children up to the age of five were being vaccinated.

She said that the target of the ongoing campaign under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Rizwan had almost been achieved.

Uzma Kardar urged the media to continue the awareness campaign among parents while they should fulfill their national responsibility by giving two drops of polio vaccine to every child up to the age of five.

She said that the Ulema and members of the peace committees were also fully supporting the polio campaign.

On this occasion, the focal person also chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the anti-polio campaign, in which CEO, District Health Authority, Dr. Saqib Munir gave a detailed briefing on the goals of the campaign and the targets achieved in two days.

Deputy Commissioner, Ayesha Rizwan said on the occasion that the effective implementation of the anti-polio campaign was underway across the district and all the administrative machinery of the district was responsible for monitoring the campaign.

She clarified that making the district polio-free was the top priority of the administration.