Punjab Govt assigns additional charge of Rawalpindi Board Chairmanship to Commissioner

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 09 (APP):The Punjab government has assigned the additional charge of Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi to the Commissioner Rawalpindi, a move that has been welcomed by the Employees Welfare Association (Registered) of the board.

According to Association President Ch. Imran Younas Gujjar in a statement on Tuesday, the decision fills a long-vacant position and is expected to help resolve pending administrative matters and stalled cases at the board. He said the government’s step would strengthen governance and improve the overall working of the institution.

The Association’s General Secretary, Muaf Ali Mubarak, said the Employees Welfare Association warmly welcomed the government orders and expressed hope that the assumption of charge by the Commissioner would lead to swift decision-making and improved administrative efficiency.

During a meeting of the Employees Welfare Association, members congratulated the Commissioner Rawalpindi on assuming the additional charge as Chairman BISE Rawalpindi and extended their best wishes. The participants expressed optimism that the appointment would help address long-standing issues and ensure timely handling of essential affairs.

The Association also assured its full cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to work day and night for the improvement and credibility of the Rawalpindi Board. Senior Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Asif Khan, while speaking at the meeting, expressed heartfelt sentiments and confidence in positive institutional progress under the new arrangement.