Punjab govt appeals public to exercise caution to ensure Safe Basant

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): The Punjab government has appealed to the public to strictly observe safety precautions to ensure peaceful and safe Basant celebrations.

In a media statement, Home Department Punjab Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi said that comprehensive administrative and security arrangements had been put in place across Lahore. He said the provincial government had taken all possible measures to make Basant a safe and enjoyable festival for citizens as well as guests visiting Lahore from different parts of the country and abroad. He said all relevant government departments were fully alert and actively performing their duties to ensure public safety during the festivities.

The Secretary said that extensive security arrangements had been ensured, including the installation of safety rods on motorcycles to protect riders from injuries caused by kite strings. He emphasized that public cooperation was essential for the effective implementation of safety measures and for preventing untoward incidents.

Expressing concern over reports of accidents, Ahmad Javed Qazi said incidents had been reported in which people fell from rooftops while flying kites or while attempting to retrieve cut kites. He urged the residents of Lahore to properly secure their rooftops and exercise caution. “Your life and health are far more valuable than any kite,” the Home Secretary said, advising citizens not to climb poles or trees while chasing kites and to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

He urged citizens to demonstrate responsibility to protect their own lives and ensure the safety and happiness of their families. Appreciating the public’s compliance with Basant safety rules and regulations, he thanked citizens for their cooperation.

Extending greetings on the occasion, the Home Secretary congratulated the people of Lahore and distinguished guests from across the world on the joyous festival of Basant. He reiterated that all government institutions would remain vigilant and fully prepared to ensure the safety of citizens throughout the celebrations.