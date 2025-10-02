Punjab Governor calls on CM Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 02 (APP): Governor of Punjab Saleem Haider Khan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest including political and social issues.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, stating that it was a matter of deep concern for all and conveyed heartfelt sympathy with the affected people.

Governor Punjab said that the support and cooperation of the Sindh government is highly appreciated.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two provinces is essential for the welfare of the people.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, the meeting also included discussions on strengthening the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab province.

The Chief Minister stated that the PPP is committed to serving the people across every corner of the country. He added that national unity is the key to putting the country on the path of progress.

Governor Punjab remarked that the doors of political and social cooperation should always remain open.