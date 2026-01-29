Punjab government releases Rs.690m for Nishtar Hospital cancer center

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP):The Punjab government has officially released a health budget worth Rs.690 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art cancer center at Nishtar Hospital in Multan,here on Thursday.

The facility,which will feature 100 beds dedicated to cancer patients was expected to be fully operational by June 2026.

According to a statement from the Commissioner’s Office,Commissioner Amir Karim Khan emphasized that the provision of essential healthcare services was a top priority for the provincial government.

The new cancer center will be equipped with modern medical facilities to ensure high-quality care for cancer patients with the aim of restoring public confidence in the government-run healthcare system.

In addition to the cancer center,work on other health-related infrastructure was also underway with plans to bring these facilities up to modern standards in the near future.

The Commissioner stated that the completion of the project would be a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access and quality for the people of Punjab.

This move was seen as part of the broader initiative to bolster the healthcare sector in the province,particularly for cancer patients who often face challenges accessing timely and specialized treatment.

The government hopes the new center will alleviate some of these challenges,offering both a crucial healthcare resource and a sign of progress in public health.