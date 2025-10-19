Punjab Food Authority unleashes crackdown on adulteration mafia in Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 19 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on the adulteration mafia in Chiniot district, inspecting 129 food points, including 60 milk carrier vehicles, as part of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed’s zero-tolerance policy, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Sunday, citing the sources of Punjab Food Authority.

According to the details, the operation yielded swift results, with several food outlets receiving improvement notices and fines totaling Rs. 82,000 imposed for flagrant violations of food safety laws. Milk shops and carriers selling substandard milk bore the brunt of the Authority’s wrath, facing heavy penalties for recklessly endangering public well-being.

During the blitz, PFA teams confiscated and destroyed over 7 kilograms of expired food items and 4 liters of substandard soda from grocery stores, underscoring the Authority’s unyielding resolve to purge Chiniot’s markets of toxic temptations.

A spokesperson emphasized that food safety teams remain hyper-vigilant, poised to pounce on adulterators and fraudsters undermining the people’s right to safe sustenance.

On this occasion, DG Muhammad Asim Javed, while exclusively talking to APP, vowed to spare no one threatening public health, declaring an unrelenting war on malefactors who gamble with the masses’ well-being.