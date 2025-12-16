Punjab focuses on agri reforms, farmer support: Marriyum Aurangzeb

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 16 (APP):Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme had become a practical guarantee of dignified employment for educated youth after graduation.

She emphasized that agricultural reforms, promotion of modern technology and farmer welfare remained the top priorities of the Punjab government.

She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan, along with Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani where she distributed appointment letters among agricultural graduates.

Congratulating the selected graduates on behalf of the Chief Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that through a merit-based and transparent system, young professionals were being provided an opportunity to work in the public sector with dignity on a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000. She said that in the second phase, 2,000 more agricultural graduates were being inducted, bringing the total number of interns to 3,000 across two phases.

She further stated that the Punjab government had allocated Rs 66 billion for agricultural reforms, while the Rs 250 billion Kissan Card Programme was being implemented successfully. She added that the Punjab was the only province where wheat was being cultivated on more than 16.5 million acres. Through this initiative, agricultural graduates would facilitate services for over one million farmers across the province.

Highlighting the performance of agricultural interns, the Senior Provincial Minister said they played an exemplary role during floods and other emergencies, as well as in the recovery process of the Kissan Card Programme, which had now reached a recovery rate of 90 percent. She said the Chief Minister had launched the revolutionary Green Tractor Scheme, adding that 5,000 super seeders were already operational across Punjab, with plans to increase the number to 10,000 in the next phase. As a result of these measures, the burning of crop residues had been reduced by 55 percent, significantly contributing to smog control. She also noted that for the first time, 5,500 acres of land in the Potohar region were being brought under cultivation.

Aurangzeb also highlighted other welfare initiatives of the Punjab government, including the Suthra Punjab Programme for cleanliness in streets and neighborhoods, internship opportunities for 50,000 students in various sectors, and 1,100 field hospitals that had provided medical facilities to millions of citizens. She said free electric bus services were being operated for students and senior citizens, while under the “Apna Chhat Apna Ghar” scheme, housing had been provided to 120,000 citizens. She added that the use of modern AI technology had led to a significant reduction in smog across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the launch of the second phase of the internship programme in Multan reflected the government’s confidence in the capabilities of young agricultural graduates. He said that in the first phase, 1,000 graduates were deployed in the field and delivered outstanding performance, which paved the way for the expansion of the programme.

He added that by equipping educated youth with modern training, the government was ensuring real progress in the agricultural sector. Joint efforts of the Agriculture Department and agricultural interns had made record wheat cultivation possible. Provision of quality seeds, irrigation water and other facilities, he said, remained a top priority for farmers. He also highlighted the launch of the Agriculture Mall initiative, through which farmers were being provided affordable agricultural inputs and equipment.