Punjab faces worst floods in years as millions affected, rescue operations intensify

LAHORE, Sep 05 (APP):The flood situation in Punjab has reached an extremely alarming stage, with devastating impacts across multiple districts. Excess water released by India into Pakistan’s rivers has caused severe flooding in the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and Sindh rivers, submerging nearly 4,000 villages and over 1.3 million acres of agricultural land.

According to a Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report, at least 46 people have lost their lives, while more than 3.8 million citizens have been affected. The intensity of the deluge has led to breaches in more than five major protective dykes, including Head Muhammad Wala, Bhaktiari, Jhinda Miani, Mubarakpur, and Pipli Rajan. Rescue and relief operations are underway, though high water levels and swift currents are hampering efforts. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas and move to safer locations.

The Ravi River remains under high flood conditions, with water flows recorded at dangerous levels: 80,000 cusecs at Jasar, 110,000 cusecs at Ravi Siphon, 180,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 138,000 cusecs at Baloki Headworks, and 130,000 cusecs at Sadhanai Headworks. Citizens have been advised to avoid recreational activities near riverbanks due to the risk of accidents.

Tragedies have already struck: two youths drowned in Mandi Bahauddin, while breaches at Basti Gagra in Shujaabad and Samandwana village in Ahmedpur Sial have inundated nearby settlements. The Chenab River has swelled dangerously, with 260,000 cusecs passing through Sultan Bahu Bridge in Jhang, forcing the closure of the railway line. A high alert has also been declared in Pindi Bhattian.

The Sutlej River is witnessing unprecedented flooding, with 319,000 cusecs entering near Arifwala. In Bahawalnagar, heavy flows are passing through Bhokan Wala Pattan bridge, submerging schools and settlements. Authorities have established over 20 relief camps. In Multan, the breach of Head Muhammad Wala flood dam has submerged Sher Shah Road, with floodwaters now encroaching on urban areas.

In Narowal, 92,000 cusecs of floodwater has blocked Shakargarh and Kartarpur roads, while breaches in embankments have forced thousands to flee. Millions of acres of crops across Multan, Khanewal, Uch Sharif, and Chiniot have been destroyed. In Chiniot alone, over 1,300 people have been rescued. At Trimmu on the Chenab, inflows have surged to 331,000 cusecs, while rising water levels at Head Baloki and Qutub Shahana continue to pose grave threats.

Despite the overwhelming scale of the disaster, timely interventions by rescue agencies and security forces have already saved hundreds of lives, preventing further tragedy. Still, authorities warn that Punjab is confronting one of the most dangerous flood scenarios in recent history, with relentless vigilance and public cooperation vital in the days ahead.