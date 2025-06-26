Punjab ensures foolproof security during Muharram: Minister Salman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP): Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government has made special and comprehensive arrangements for the security of mourners during the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan at the Interior Department on Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss law and order arrangements during Muharram.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that, as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, peace and security are being ensured across Punjab. He reiterated that all schools of thought are united for the integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and are important stakeholders in maintaining harmony in society.

The provincial minister said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Muharram processions and majalis, while coordination among all relevant institutions is being strengthened to ensure peace. He assured the delegation that the issues raised by the Shia Ulema Council would be addressed on a priority basis.

He further informed the delegation that the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had conducted visits to each division of the province to review security measures and held meetings with peace committees to ensure community engagement.

The Shia Ulema Council delegation expressed their full support and cooperation with the Punjab government for maintaining peace during Muharram. They lauded the initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for arranging Langar and Sabeel for zaireen, calling it a beautiful message of Muslim unity.

Tributes were paid to the Government of Pakistan and the Armed Forces during the meeting, and special prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the country.

Prominent attendees included Secretary Home Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Fazalur Rehman, Additional Secretary Home, and other officials. The Shia Ulema Council delegation comprised Allama Mazhar Abbas Alvi, Syed Sikandar Abbas, Allama Ishtiaq Hussain Kazmi, Ghulam Shabbir Zaigham, Syed Safi Al-Hasnain Shirazi, Syed Nayyar Abbas Kazmi, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Hasnain Haider, Umar Farooq, and Maulana Amjad, among others.