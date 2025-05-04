Punjab enrolls record 1.1m out-of-school children

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 04 (APP):Due to the initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a unique record of enrollment of 1.1 million out-of-school children has been set for the first time in the history of Punjab in a short period of time.

Punjab Education Department sources said that a detailed briefing was given to the Punjab CM recently, on the current and proposed projects of school education. It was informed that the outsourcing of more than 11,000 schools in Punjab has been completed, as a result of which the enrollment of children has increased manifold.

The sources said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude on the enrollment of 1.1 million children under the Punjab Education Foundation. The Chief Minister directed the School Management Council to ensure the provision of necessary facilities within 90 days with an allocation of Rs.10 billion.

CM Maryam Nawaz has already ordered to build required classrooms in all schools within one year and to construct and repair 580 dilapidated and 2770 dilapidated school buildings.

A target has been set for training five lakh children of government schools in spoken English from English trainers.

The scope of the School Meal Program to other districts and tehsils in proportion to the number of children suffering from malnutrition would also be increased, they said adding Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence for girls and boys in every district would also be set up. Likewise, a target has been set for upgradation of 1750 schools in five years, 250 schools will be upgraded in the next financial year.

It was informed in the briefing that 300 Tech-Aid schools will be built in 10 tehsils of Punjab. 195 classrooms, roofs of 397 rooms were constructed and repaired in the outsourced schools. 254538 square feet of boundary wall was constructed in the outsourced schools. 414 toilets and 1543 water tanks were constructed in the outsourced schools.

IT, science lab, library, multi-purpose playground, smart board and other modern facilities will be available in Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence, the project of Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence Early Child Education Center in 9th Division was reviewed, a project of boundary wall, 4066 toilets, 8488 furniture and 100 water filtration plants in 4327 schools was presented.

They said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif a lot of work for the education of children would be carried out, other facilities including toilets are indispensable in every school, while steps are being taken to install solar systems in schools.