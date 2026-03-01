Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeDomesticPunjab directs for 24/7 emergency readiness amid prevailing situation
Domestic

Punjab directs for 24/7 emergency readiness amid prevailing situation

72
RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP): In view of the prevailing situation, the Punjab government on Sunday directed all public sector hospitals across the province to remain on 24/7 emergency alert and maintain full operational readiness.
According to official instructions, emergency wards, operation theaters and trauma centres have been ordered to remain fully functional at all times. Availability of specialist doctors and essential medicines has also been ensured to deal with any contingency.
The directive emphasized that all administrative and medical staff must remain vigilant and prepared to respond promptly to any emergency.
Officials said the government was committed to protecting every human life through a coordinated strategy and swift response mechanism, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services across Punjab.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan