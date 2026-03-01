Punjab directs for 24/7 emergency readiness amid prevailing situation

RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP): In view of the prevailing situation, the Punjab government on Sunday directed all public sector hospitals across the province to remain on 24/7 emergency alert and maintain full operational readiness.

According to official instructions, emergency wards, operation theaters and trauma centres have been ordered to remain fully functional at all times. Availability of specialist doctors and essential medicines has also been ensured to deal with any contingency.

The directive emphasized that all administrative and medical staff must remain vigilant and prepared to respond promptly to any emergency.

Officials said the government was committed to protecting every human life through a coordinated strategy and swift response mechanism, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services across Punjab.