Punjab delegation visits China to implement CM’s safe jail project

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):A delegation from the Punjab Home Department and Prisons Department has visited China to review modern security systems as part of the Chief Minister Punjab’s Safe Jail Project, aimed at making prisons across the province more secure.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department on Monday,the delegation included Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir,Additional Secretary Prisons Roman Borrana,DIG Prisons Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Secretary Home, Project Director Imtiaz Abbas, Deputy Project Director Raja Imran and Superintendent Jail Syeda Amber Naqvi.

A team of experts from the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) also accompanied the delegation.

During the visit,the delegation toured factories manufacturing advanced security equipment in Hangzhou, Shanghai,Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Meetings were held with Chinese experts to assess effective and practical security solutions for Punjab’s prisons.

Under the Safe Jail Project,more than 12,000 modern cameras will be installed in prisons across Punjab.

The spokesperson said the Punjab government has allocated Rs 5 billion for the project.

The plan also includes installation of 615 panic buttons and public address systems, 328 body cameras,615 walkie-talkie systems,41 X-ray body scanners,under-vehicle surveillance systems and facial recognition systems.

The spokesperson added 133 security software systems and 24 video conferencing systems would also be installed to enhance prison security.

The modern cameras will have facial and vehicle recognition capabilities,along with night vision,anti-shake and artificial intelligence-based features.

A visitor management system will be made operational to monitor all visitors, while cameras will also track attendance and movement of inmates and jail staff.

The spokesperson said surveillance coverage will include entry and exit points,offices,barracks,security walls, jammer areas, kitchens, hospitals and libraries while automatic alarms will be generated in case of any violation.

For installation of the Safe Jail Project, an agreement has been signed with NRTC.

The project was scheduled to be completed across Punjab by June 2026,with a five-year operations and maintenance clause included in the contract.

To ensure effective monitoring,control rooms will be established in all prisons,regional DIG offices,the IG prisons office and the Home Department,the spokesperson added.