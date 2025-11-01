Punjab CM permanently eliminates land mafias through new property ordinance: Azma

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has permanently eradicated land mafias in the province by approving the new Property Ordinance.

She said the move will make it impossible for anyone to illegally occupy the land of poor or vulnerable citizens in Punjab.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Azma Bokhari said that in the past, land dispute cases dragged on in courts for decades—some even lasting up to 40 years—without resolution. However, under the new law, all land-grabbing cases will now be decided within 90 days, ensuring swift and fair justice.

The minister added that Maryam Nawaz is practically transforming Punjab’s governance into a “State as a Mother” model, where the protection of citizens’ rights, merit, and justice remain top priorities.

She emphasized that no one in Punjab will be allowed to engage in illegal activities, display weapons, or spread fear and intimidation.

She stated that ensuring the protection of life and property, providing a safe environment for business, and promoting citizens’ prosperity are among the key objectives of the government.

The Information Minister said that the transparent and efficient governance system introduced by Maryam Nawaz has become a benchmark for other provinces, setting new standards in public service delivery.

She further noted that the Chief Minister continues to launch new initiatives every day to improve the quality of life for the people of Punjab, adding that the effective use of resources, merit, and transparency have become the defining features of the Punjab Government’s projects.