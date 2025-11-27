Punjab cities continue to experience air pollution

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): The air in various cities of Punjab remains polluted, with Lahore still at number one.

Until recently, Lahore was at the top with 444 particulate matter meters.

According to the Punjab Environment Department sources, 344 particulate matter meters were recorded in Faisalabad and 315 in Gujranwala some time ago.

According to the global environmental website, 220 particulate matter meters were recorded in Lahore, while the number in Gujranwala was 495 and 435 in Faisalabad.

Experts have advised the public to use masks and avoid unnecessary exits from their homes.