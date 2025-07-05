Punjab Chief Secretary,IGP visits Multan to review Muharram security arrangements

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 05 (APP):On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz,Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar visited Multan to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis.

During the visit,the Chief Secretary and IGP inspected the main routes of central processions and Majalis in Multan city and visited the control room set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor the events in real-time.

Officials also reviewed security preparations for the region’s largest 9th Muharram procession in Mumtazabad, Multan.Commissioner Multan and Deputy Commissioner(DC) briefed the Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab about the overall security plan and coordination mechanisms.

The Chief Secretary and IGP also held meetings with members of peace committees,community leaders and organizers of processions and Majalis.Community representatives appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts and exemplary security arrangements to maintain peace during Ashura.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said the government has taken exemplary measures to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, adding that all departments are on full alert.

IGP Dr.Usman Anwar stated that full security was being provided to all processions and Majalis across the province.He added that intelligence-based operations were underway in coordination with Special Branch, CTD, and other security agencies.

He informed that more than 108,000 police personnel have been deployed for Muharram security duty across Punjab,while continuous coordination was being maintained with religious scholars,procession organizers and stakeholders.

Control rooms have been established in all districts with round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof security,Dr. Usman Anwar added.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani, Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional IGP South Punjab Kamran Khan, Additional IGP CTD Waseem Sial, RPO Multan Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry, Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar were also present on the occasion.